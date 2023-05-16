3PL Professionals Elected to Lead Warehousing Industry Association

May 15, 2023 (Des Plaines, Ill.) – Members of the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), the resource for warehouse logistics, elected Peter Wilson, chairman & CEO, Sonwil Distribution Center Inc., Buffalo, N.Y., as the association’s 2023-2024 chairman. The election took place during the 2023 IWLA Convention & Expo in Indian Wells, Calif. IWLA is the only supply chain industry association focused solely on the needs of third-party warehousing providers.

“I am so excited and humbled to lead such a magnificent logistic association as IWLA,” Wilson says. “I am following in the footsteps of the many, many chairmen, directors, committee chairs, and members that came before me. Each had the same vision of an association that is a recognized leader of companies providing logistic services in the warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and transportation industries.”

Wilson leads the Sonwil Family of Companies. This family-owned logistics and transportation (3PL) and real estate organization, serves clients regionally, nationally, and internationally. With more than 45 years’ experience in the warehouse and distribution industry, Wilson continues to drive improved strategic and technological innovations to remain at the forefront in the market verticals Sonwil serves.

Wilson served three terms as an IWLA Board director and led the organization’s food and government affairs councils. He also serves as a director of the IWLA Insurance Company, a privately held captive insurance company for warehouse operators.

Additionally, Wilson is a member of WERC (Warehousing Education and Research Council) as well as a past board governor and vice president of The Country Club of Buffalo. Wilson is also a life member of Safari Club International and past president of the WNY Chapter, past officer of EMW Soccer Club, and founder and immediate past president of the Iroquois Chief Hockey Club. Wilson and his wife Deborah of 40 years have three sons and two daughters. He resides in Elma, N.Y.

“Peter brings a broad and deep understanding of the warehousing industry to his leadership position,” says Jay D. Strother, IWLA president and CEO. “He gives freely of his time and of his expertise to help others succeed – fulfilling IWLA’s goal of ‘cooperative competition.’ With the public focused on an efficient supply chain, Peter is the right man at the right time to lead us forward.”

IWLA members also elected other officers:

• Vice Chairman: Daryl Lester, Vice President, Adaptive Logistics

• Convention Officer: Doug Sibila, President & CEO, Peoples Services Inc.

• Secretary/Treasurer: Doug Sampson, COO & Shareholder, Acme Distribution Centers, Inc.

These directors also join the board for the 2023-2024 association year:

• Mike DeFabis, Vice President of Business Development, Integrated Distribution Services, Inc.

• Josh Ledford, President, Spartan Logistics

• Gavin Stoddard, President & CEO, Parke Warehouses

• Brian Smith, President & CEO, Wagner Logistics Inc.

• Mark Vane, General Counsel, GEODIS

Wilson will remain IWLA chairman until the 2024 IWLA Convention & Expo, April 21-23, 2024 in

Orlando, Fla.

About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit www.IWLA.com. IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves nearly 600 corporate members representing 3,000 warehousing locations.

Note: Photos are available on request. IWLA Convention media credentials are available for accredited industry journalists. For more information, please send your requests to mdonahue@IWLA.com or call 847.813.4696.