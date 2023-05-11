Essendant Named a Recognized Employer in 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

Essendant is proud to announce that it recently earned the designation of Recognized Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. Essendant understands the great value that military-connected talent brings to the workplace, including cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills necessary for a wide range of career opportunities.

VETS Indexes selected Essendant after analyzing its company policies, practices, and outcomes, including:

• Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

• Veteran employee development and retention

• Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

• Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

• Military spouse/family support

The company's internal Veterans Associate Network Group will utilize the findings from this index to amplify the veteran experience and voice at Essendant. This will support the retention and recruiting efforts in alignment with Essendant's guiding principle of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.



About Essendant: We Provide a Better Way to Commerce

Essendant is a distribution company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services to resellers and manufacturers, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, and a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for over 10K customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information visit https://www.essendant.com/.

About VETS Indexes:

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

