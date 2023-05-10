DHL Supply Chain will add 5,000 AMRs from Locus Robotics

Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain will deploy 5,000 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) from Locus Robotics across its global network of warehouses and distribution centers, representing the industry’s largest AMR deal to date, Locus said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the move expands an existing relationship between the two companies. DHL was already the largest Locus Robotics customer worldwide, following its decision in 2021 to boost its fleet of Locus bots from 500 to 1,000, and to reach 2,000 by 2022, counting deployments in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

DHL said it will now use the Locus Origin AMRs to gain advanced automation technology to optimize its supply chain operations, and improve worker productivity, order accuracy, speed, and efficiency. The robots will be deployed across its global network, enhancing its capabilities in e-commerce fulfillment, retail replenishment, and pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics.

“An idea is only a good idea if it can scale,” Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, said in a release. “The flexibility and scalability of the Locus solution has been instrumental in helping us meet the evolving demands of the e-commerce landscape and leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize our operations and deliver an even better experience for our customers.”

DHL says it has now surpassed more than 250 million units picked using the LocusOne solution across its global sites.

According to Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Locus, the large deal cements its position in the warehouse robotics sector. "We are thrilled to be working in an expanded capacity with DHL Supply Chain to bring our industry-leading robotics technology to their global network," Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, said in a release. "As the robotics industry continues to consolidate, Locus Robotics has emerged as the clear leader in the market, and we are poised for further significant growth.”