DHL Express expands low-emissions air delivery options

Express shipping specialist DHL Express today expanded its range of low-emissions air delivery options for U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), saying the move addresses market research showing that shippers value sustainability but often don’t know how to achieve it.

Initially launched in the U.K. in February, the “GoGreen Plus” service enables customers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). According to DHL, shippers also have the option to tailor the CO2e reduction they want to achieve and the amount of SAF they use, down the level of individual shipments. CO2e is a measure of carbon dioxide equivalent, including both that gas itself and other greenhouse gasses.

Florida-based DHL said the service follows the company’s recent survey of nearly 2,500 SMEs, including DHL customers. Of all respondents, 95% said sustainability is important to their business, with almost half (48%) believing it’s extremely important. However, when asked about the biggest challenge to achieving sustainable goals, 42% said the overall investment is the main obstacle, and 11% said they had no clue where to start.

“Consumers have an increasing interest in environmentally friendly products and services, and businesses can cultivate brand loyalty by making an effective commitment to environmental sustainability," Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., said in a release. "We take pride in assisting our customers as they build more sustainable supply chains, and in offering guidance to SMEs that may lack the necessary means to take that first sustainability leap on their own.”