BR Williams Trucking Honored for Exceptional Safety Performance

BR Williams Trucking, a family-owned and operated trucking, logistics, and supply chain management company based in Oxford, Alabama, is proud to announce that it has won first place in the General Commodities Linehaul division and first place in the General Commodities Combined division | 5-10 Million Miles from the Alabama Trucking Association. Additionally, BR Williams has placed second in the General Commodities Truckload/Local Division, Unlimited Miles Category in National Truck Safety. These awards recognize the company's commitment to safety and excellence in the industry.



"We are exceptionally proud that BR Williams drivers have been recognized and awarded for their hard work, professionalism, and commitment to safe habits," said Stephen Auvil, Vice President of Safety and Compliance at BR Williams." In the face of daily challenges and frustrations on the road, you consistently perform your duties with excellence, you deserve this recognition, and we celebrate it with you."



The Alabama Trucking Association recognizes Alabama companies that have demonstrated exceptional safety performance in their operations. The awards were presented at the Annual Awards Banquet at the Pelham Civic Complex on Friday, March 31, 2023.



"We never compromise on safety; we can't...we are a transportation, warehousing, and logistics company. We know that "safe driving" is more than a catchphrase. It's simply our way of life." said Craig Burgess, BR Williams Vice President of Transportation at BR Williams. "I have been a part of this company for 30 years, and we have received many awards, but to receive these two awards in our 65th year is simply incredible. On behalf of our dispatch team, our maintenance team, our safety team, and our driving team, we really appreciate this recognition."



These awards come at an exciting time for BR Williams Trucking as the company celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. Since 1958, BR Williams Trucking has been dedicated to providing its customers with innovative, reliable, and safe transportation services. The company has grown from humble beginnings to become an award-winning industry leader with a fleet of over 185 trucks, full-service logistics division, and multiple warehouse, fulfillment and distribution centers locations in the Southeast.



With certifications in ISO 9001:2015, SmartWay. etc. BR Williams Trucking demonstrates its commitment to quality and safety.



About BR Williams Trucking, Warehousing, Fulfillment, and Logistics

BR Williams is a one-stop enterprise for trucking, warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics services. Since 1958, the firm has specialized in removing supply chain challenges through custom-made solutions.



What started as a two-truck operation in 1958 now has full-service trucking and logistics divisions and six distribution centers in the Southeast U.S., covering 1.7 million square feet of warehouse space. On July 27th, BR Williams will celebrate its 65th year in operation.



Driven to Serve. Driven by Family. Driving Supply Chain Forward.