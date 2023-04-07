Logistics gives back: April 2023

South Carolina-based regional less-than-truckload carrier Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating 10+ years of serving communities across the Sunbelt through its “Southeastern Serves” program. To mark this milestone, the trucking company partnered with the nonprofit Harvest Pack to prepare 50,000 meals for the Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed people in need in the Palmetto State.
Transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider FedEx Corp. will donate more than $1 million worth of in-kind shipping services to support earthquake victims in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Between Feb. 17 and 21, FedEx delivered approximately 230 metric tonnes (50,706 pounds) of relief supplies, including tents, blankets, baby items, household supplies, and hygiene kits, from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Global aircargo carrier and aircraft lessor Atlas Air Inc. teamed up with **bold{Turkish Airlines} to provide humanitarian and relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. In February, the two companies worked with the Turkish Embassy on a relief mission, with Atlas Air providing the aircraft and crew to transport shoes, medical supplies, and other essentials collected by Turkish Airlines and the embassy.
DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with nonprofit Hindi’s Libraries to pack and ship more than 1,000 books free of charge to children in all 50 states. Throughout Black History Month in February, DHL eCommerce Solutions shipped donated books featuring diverse characters from DHL’s Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky DCs. The books reached children in low-income areas where books are difficult to obtain.