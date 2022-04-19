Logistics gives back: April 2022

On March 11, European logistics specialists DB Cargo and DB Schenker began operation of a rail bridge with relief goods for Ukraine. The first container train was dispatched from Seddin, Germany, bound for the Kiev area hauling 15 containers of urgently needed goods such as food, warm clothing, and medical supplies.
To support its nearly 50 employees in Ukraine, third-party logistics service provider Logistics Plus has set up a fundraising website (lpukrainerelief.com) to raise money for food, lodging, and whatever else might be needed. Logistics Plus’s owner, Jim Berlin, has seeded the fund with $500,000, with a goal to raise another $50,000 or more.
Supply chain services provider NFI has entered into a two-year relationship with Isaiah’s Rock in Chino, California, and supported the charity with a $50,000 donation. Isaiah’s Rock is committed to helping the Chino community fight hunger and homelessness by providing shelter, clothing, and personal hygiene items to the homeless and those on the verge of homelessness. The charity also operates a program that provides three hot meals a day to community members experiencing hunger.
In collaboration with Sidney High School in Sidney, New York, forklift manufacturer The Raymond Corp. has developed the Raymond Welding Skills Development Program (RWSDP), an initiative designed to prepare high school students for a career in welding.