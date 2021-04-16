Logistics gives back: April 2021

Here's our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.
To help meet pandemic-fueled demand for food aid in Singapore, cold chain solutions provider Carrier Transicold donated a 20-foot food storage container to Willing Hearts, a charity that prepares and distributes meals to those in need. Built at Carrier Transicold's manufacturing plant in Singapore, the unit is cooled by the company's "NaturaLINE" natural refrigerant-based container refrigeration system.
Chicago-based Redwood Logistics celebrated Giving Tuesday by donating more than $100,000 to front-line workerrs fighting the coronavirus pandemic through its #HeroChallenge initiative and $5,000 to the "Dress for Success" organization, a nonprofit empowering women to achieve economic independence.
During the 2020 holidays, DHL Express delivered 500 fresh-cut Christmas trees, menorahs, gifts, and other decorations, along with thousands of handwritten letters from school children, to U.S. servicemen and women stationed abroad. DHL has coordinated the initiative, Operation Holiday Cheer, in partnership with charitable organizations from the NYC-metropolitan area for the past 17 years.
C&S Charities Inc., a nonprofit organization established by C&S Wholesale Grocers, raised $1.92 million for six nonprofit organizations devoted to ending pediatric cancer and childhood hunger at its 35th annual Tee Up For Kids virtual golf tourney in August.
Global freight forwarder Gebrüder Weiss USA has pledged $25,000 to the Rutgers University Foundation to establish a scholarship for undergrads pursuing studies in supply chain and logistics. Each year through 2024, two students will be selected to receive the new "Gebrüder Weiss Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship."