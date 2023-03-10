Logistics gives back: March 2023

American Airlines Cargo has joined a global effort to transport life-saving medical and sanitation supplies to Haiti as the nation struggles to control a deadly cholera outbreak. In partnership with Airlink, a nonprofit humanitarian organization dedicated to crisis relief, American is carrying more than 55 tons of medical supplies from Europe to Miami, where they will be staged for distribution to Haiti.
Less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier Old Dominion Freight Line collected more than 7,000 toys and 200 bicycles for the Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign in 2022. The carrier also made a corporate donation of $100,000 to the campaign.
The South Carolina Ports Authority has awarded $252,500 in grants to 90 community organizations and nonprofits throughout South Carolina as part of its fiscal year 2023 Community Giving Program. Each year, SC Ports dedicates a portion of its revenues to support charitable organizations in the state.
European aircargo management company Magma Aviation has transported over 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of flip-flops on a pro bono basis for U.K.-based nonprofit Sea Sense. Proceeds from the sales of Sea Sense’s plastic-free biodegradable flip-flops fund the group’s efforts to keep plastics from reaching the world’s oceans.