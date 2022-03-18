Logistics gives back: March 2022

Truck drivers and other employees of transportation and logistics specialist Averitt Express raised $1,050,001 in 2021 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The milestone was made possible by weekly contributions from Averitt employees participating in Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s charitable employee-giving program. More than 95% of Averitt associates are members of Averitt Cares for Kids, giving $1 per week to help St. Jude and other important causes.
Associates of truckload carrier CFI collected $39,000 during the company’s annual “Truckloads of Treasures” holiday giving campaign. (See photo above.) The donations support local charities in communities where CFI employees live and work across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
South Carolina Ports has awarded $205,000 in grants to 111 community organizations and nonprofits throughout South Carolina as part of its fiscal year 2022 Community Giving Program. Many of this year’s grant recipients are dedicated to improving children’s lives through mentoring programs, outdoor and enrichment activities, and confidence-building curricula. Grant funding will support more than 135,000 children throughout South Carolina with programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry, Camp Rise Above, Healing Farms, Orangeburg County Community of Character, The Green Heart Project, and Wings for Kids.
During the 2021 holiday season, international express shipping services provider DHL Express, in partnership with Dees’ Nursery and several charitable organizations from the New York City metro area, delivered freshly cut Christmas trees to U.S. servicemen and women stationed in Kuwait and Bahrain, along with hundreds of handwritten letters from school children back home. For the past 18 years, DHL has coordinated this very special delivery, known as Operation Holiday Cheer, to raise the spirits of soldiers who are far from home during the holidays.
Logistics real estate specialist Realterm has facilitated the donation of 86 decommissioned solar panels, including frames and inverters, to Paam Laafi Hospital in the African nation of Burkina Faso. The hospital houses 120 beds for patient care, and local power is extremely expensive and unreliable, occasionally going out for more than 24 hours. Through Realterm’s Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), the company was able to repurpose the solar panels from a property in the Netherlands, giving the hospital an independent energy source.