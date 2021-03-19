Logistics gives back: March 2021

INBOUND

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

Person planting trees
March 19, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
  • To protect the planet and help end hunger, ATA Freight, a global logistics and freight-forwarding services provider, partnered with the nonprofit Trees for the Future to implement the Kaffrine 7 Forest Garden Project in Senegal in 2020. (See photo above.) The company supported the planting of 100,000 trees, which will help to sequester 5,786 metric tons of CO2 over the next 20 years.
  • Girl sitting in front of many pairs of shoesGlobal transportation and logistics solutions powerhouse XPO Logistics Inc. held a companywide shoe drive in December 2020 to benefit the nonprofit organization Soles4Souls. Employees collected new or lightly used shoes to help Soles4Souls provide footwear to people living below the poverty line.
