Logistics gives back: March 2024

Logistics services provider DHL Express and Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum are expanding the museum’s “Heart for Art” educational program to Latin America, following a successful inaugural year in the U.S. DHL is providing full-service international shipping and logistics coordination to ensure instructors have all the materials needed for the program, which introduces children with limited access to art education to the world of Vincent van Gogh.
Automated material handling solutions company Dematic has granted scholarships to five Grand Valley State University (GVSU) students to mark the 10-year anniversary of the installation of a Dematic automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) at the school’s Mary Idema Pew Library. To participate in the scholarship competition, GVSU students were asked to read about the Dematic AS/RS that powers library book retrieval at the Allendale and Grand Rapids, Michigan, campuses, and answer a question related to the technology. The scholarship recipients were each awarded $1,000.
John Galt Solutions, a company that specializes in automating supply chain planning, has awarded its biannual “Future Supply Chain Leaders” scholarship to Cameron Resatar, a supply chain management student at Miami University. Twice a year, the company awards a $10,000 scholarship to a student pursuing undergraduate education in supply chain management.
Schneider National Inc., a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal, and logistics services, recently marked its 15th year supporting the nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) by hauling wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans. This past year, the carrier hauled five loads totaling over 32,000 wreaths as part of the WAA “honor fleet.”
Ryder System Inc., a supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions company, has contributed $1.1 million to United Way as part of its workplace giving campaign—setting another record in the company’s more than 40-year history of supporting the charity. The 2023 donation included employee pledges and a contribution from the Ryder Charitable Foundation.