Reduce workplace injuries? There’s an app for that

No business wants to see its workers get injured on the job or deal with costly workers' compensation claims. But it’s not always clear what they can do to minimize the risk.

Now a New Jersey-based insurance carrier has come up with a potential solution. In an effort to help its clients cut their injury rates, Selective Insurance has introduced an ergonomic risk-assessment tool that identifies high-risk body positions or movements that could lead to injuries. The tool, which is available to Selective’s workers' compensation policyholders, was developed by TuMeke Ergonomics, a California company that specializes in computer vision joint-position tracking.

Selective’s policyholders can use a smartphone to record videos of consenting employees completing a typical task. TuMeke’s software will review the footage to build detailed models of the human body moving through space to identify high-risk body positions and motions. It then creates a report with suggestions for reducing musculoskeletal pain and disorder risks.