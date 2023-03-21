Veeva Systems Announces New Engineering Hub in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – March 21, 2023 – Veeva Systems, a global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, will grow its operations in the Kansas City region, the Kansas City Area Development Council announced today. The company will create more than 100 engineering, product, sales and services jobs across the Midwest over the next five years. With the option to work from home or in the office as part of Veeva’s Work Anywhere approach, the Kansas City office will serve as a hub for collaboration.



“We are excited to expand our presence in the Midwest which has been a great place for us to grow technology talent,” said Greg Whitsitt, engineering director and Kansas City site leader at Veeva. “For our engineers, consultants, and sales leaders in the region, the office will be a place to build new connections and share ideas to further innovation.”

Veeva selected the Lightwell Building in downtown Kansas City for its 10,000-square-foot engineering hub. The new office will have private workspaces for focused work and carefully crafted areas for meetings and social interaction. The company joins a diverse network of nearly 300 life sciences organizations in Kansas City – representing a $9.1 billion per year industry. The life science industry employs 34,000 people in the region and Kansas City’s technology sector employs 100,000 overall.

“We’re proud that another leading technology company like Veeva has chosen Missouri for our ideal business environment,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “With an expanding list of cutting-edge employers, our state already stands out as a growing tech hub where innovators thrive. We look forward to the positive impact Veeva will bring to Kansas City and our state’s vibrant technology industry.”

“As a hub for the life sciences industry, Kansas City is a key location for leading companies like Veeva to expand and advance their innovative technology,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council. “With the more than 3,600 people that graduate with life science degrees in the metro each year, Kansas City offers companies like Veeva a well-educated pool of talent and a strong network of expertise as they continue to grow.”

Veeva is hiring software engineers, product managers, as well as sales and services leaders in the Midwest to help life sciences companies develop and bring medicines to market faster and more efficiently. Learn more about Veeva’s open positions at careers.veeva.com.