Kenco AutoStore System Now Live at Jeffersonville, Indiana Distribution Center

Kenco, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced AutoStore™, a leading automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), is live at the company’s Jeffersonville, Ind. distribution center. Designed in conjunction with KPI Solutions, the system is Kenco’s largest AutoStore installation, with 49,000 bins, 130 grid robots, 10 picking ports and four replenishment ports.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of Kenco’s fulfillment customers, the AutoStore ASRS’ cubic layout quadruples storage capacity vs. traditional warehouse racking. The system maximizes existing labor and space, enabling 24/7 fulfillment and covering about a quarter of one facility at the Jeffersonville campus.

“The AutoStore system’s throughput is truly remarkable – we anticipate 15 million units will travel through the system each year,” said Jason Minghini, Senior Vice President of Operations at Kenco. “With this technology, Kenco’s customers of all sizes will be able to compete with the logistics capabilities of eCommerce leaders. Even in the initial weeks post go-live, we’re already seeing how quickly automation can impact warehouses for the better.”

Premium workout and athleisure designer Alphalete is the first Kenco customer to utilize the new ASRS, with potential for additional D2C customers joining.

"At Alphalete, we recognize that timely fulfillment is crucial to our customers' satisfaction,” said Brian Murphy, Logistics Coordinator at Alphalete. “We're fortunate to have a fulfillment partner who invests in advanced automation solutions that allow rapid scaling and consistently deliver an exceptional experience to our customers, regardless of order volume."

The Autostore system is just one of several initiatives Kenco has undertaken to prepare warehouses for the future of material handling equipment. Earlier this year, it launched Kenco MHE Solutions, a full-service program offering ongoing maintenance of a facility’s existing MHE – no matter the brand – data-driven insights into MHE utilization and consultancy for cutting-edge automation projects.

