Hy-Tek intros IntraOne software solution

Hy-Tek Intralogistics’ IntraOne Software solution delivers everything needed to automate, manage, and optimize a company’s operations to its full potential. A key element of Hy-Tek’s IntraOne Enterprise Logistics Platform, the IntraOne software solution can solve today’s pain points while providing a foundation for tomorrow’s success, according to the company.

IntraOne software houses three core components—warehouse management (WMS), conveyor control (WCS), and warehouse execution (WES) software—collectively in a single user interface while providing security management controls, enterprise business intelligence (BI) dashboard functions, and common integration tools.

Key functions include:

Inventory control adjustments

Physical inventory cycle counting replenishment

Multi-order picking

Zone-based and SKU (stock-keeping unit) picking

Narrow aisle and pick-and-pass

Voice-based picking

Using data to determine the best process for unique needs, the smart platform standardizes the user experience and allows for specific deployment of any of the three core components through configuration tools. (Hy-Tek Intralogistics, hy-tek.com/intraone