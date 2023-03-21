Hy-Tek intros IntraOne software solution

Hy-Tek Intralogistics’ IntraOne Software solution delivers everything needed to automate, manage, and optimize a company’s operations to its full potential. A key element of Hy-Tek’s IntraOne Enterprise Logistics Platform, the IntraOne software solution can solve today’s pain points while providing a foundation for tomorrow’s success, according to the company.
IntraOne software houses three core components—warehouse management (WMS), conveyor control (WCS), and warehouse execution (WES) software—collectively in a single user interface while providing security management controls, enterprise business intelligence (BI) dashboard functions, and common integration tools.
Key functions include:
