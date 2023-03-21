PROMAT 2023

Hy-Tek intros IntraOne software solution

Learn more about the IntraOne platform and IntraOne software at booth S5168.

March 21, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Hy-Tek Intralogistics’ IntraOne Software solution delivers everything needed to automate, manage, and optimize a company’s operations to its full potential. A key element of Hy-Tek’s IntraOne Enterprise Logistics Platform, the IntraOne software solution can solve today’s pain points while providing a foundation for tomorrow’s success, according to the company.

IntraOne software houses three core components—warehouse management (WMS), conveyor control (WCS), and warehouse execution (WES) software—collectively in a single user interface while providing security management controls, enterprise business intelligence (BI) dashboard functions, and common integration tools.  

Key functions include: 

  • Inventory control adjustments  
  • Physical inventory cycle counting replenishment  
  • Multi-order picking  
  • Zone-based and SKU (stock-keeping unit) picking  
  • Narrow aisle and pick-and-pass  
  • Voice-based picking  
Using data to determine the best process for unique needs, the smart platform standardizes the user experience and allows for specific deployment of any of the three core components through configuration tools. (Hy-Tek Intralogistics, hy-tek.com/intraone)
Technology Warehousing (WMS & WCS & WES)
KEYWORDS Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Interoperability takes center stage at ProMat

EnerSys debuts NexSys AIR wireless charger

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing