Raymond highlights high-capacity orderpicker

The Raymond Corp. is showcasing some of its newest order-picking solutions at ProMat 2023.

Raymond’s High Capacity Orderpicker is designed to facilitate order picking a full rack higher than models currently on the market. The company says this first-of-a-kind lift truck delivers market-leading capacity at all heights in various applications and helps optimize warehouse square footage.

The orderpicker features an elevated height of 456 inches, which allows for increased rack storage access to 11% more pick slots and reduces annual cost per pallet stored by 19% compared with competitive models, according to the company. The increased elevated height allows operators to optimize storage capacity for more usable space and improved SKU (stock-keeping unit) count without increasing a facility’s overall footprint. Built for use in e-commerce applications, the lithium-ion battery technology allows fast, convenient charging, while the in-aisle detection system helps operators avoid obstacles in the lift truck’s path.