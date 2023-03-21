AutoStore unveils two new workstations

AutoStore, which designs and manufactures order-fulfillment automation technology, is introducing two new order-picking and staging workstations at the ProMat trade show this week: FusionPort and FusionPort Staging.

FusionPort comes with two tilted order-picking bin openings and a pick-to-light identification system. These features reduce the repetitive movements operators face as they manually transfer inventory from one location to another. The pick-to-light identification system helps to streamline the order-picking process by providing visual picking cues. The station also includes a safety hatch that makes the bins accessible only when the port is ready for picking.

FusionPort Staging consolidates order picking and staging into a single port or workstation, reducing the amount of space needed for order staging in a warehouse. As a result, the workstation helps to streamline operations and reduce real estate and costs. Similar to the FusionPort, the workstation features pick-to-light and a safety hatch. FusionPort Staging comes preassembled for easy installation and allows organizations to store consolidated orders dust-free.