AutoStore unveils two new workstations

Attendees can see demos of the FusionPort and FusionPort Staging as well as other AutoStore solutions at Booth N7500.

March 21, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
AutoStore, which designs and manufactures order-fulfillment automation technology, is introducing two new order-picking and staging workstations at the ProMat trade show this week: FusionPort and FusionPort Staging.

FusionPort comes with two tilted order-picking bin openings and a pick-to-light identification system. These features reduce the repetitive movements operators face as they manually transfer inventory from one location to another. The pick-to-light identification system helps to streamline the order-picking process by providing visual picking cues. The station also includes a safety hatch that makes the bins accessible only when the port is ready for picking.

FusionPort Staging consolidates order picking and staging into a single port or workstation, reducing the amount of space needed for order staging in a warehouse. As a result, the workstation helps to streamline operations and reduce real estate and costs. Similar to the FusionPort, the workstation features pick-to-light and a safety hatch. FusionPort Staging comes preassembled for easy installation and allows organizations to store consolidated orders dust-free.

AutoStore will also be running demonstrations of its R5 Robots and its PickUpPort, a public-facing port that lets customers pick up their online orders directly from AutoStore automated systems at retail outlets. (AutoStore, www.autostoresystem.com)
