MLA Introduces New Jungheinrich® (AGV) High-Rack Stacker

HOUSTON (Mar. 15, 2023) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive distributor of Jungheinrich® lift trucks, narrow-aisle and automated guided vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today the launch of its new Jungheinrich EKX 516ka / 516a Automated High-Rack Stacker.

A powerful and versatile solution for high-density storage and very narrow aisle operations, the EKX 516ka / 516a boasts a fully automated, full-pallet storage and retrieval system and 24/7 operation, allowing for maximum efficiency and productivity.

Key features include:

Efficiency and Performance

Thanks to the optional integration of an on-board battery charger, bus bar and current collector, the EKX 516ka / 516a is optimally prepared for 24/7 use. The field-tested wire guidance in combination with RFID transponders ensures precise positioning at the storage location as well as automatic aisle changes. With the option of automation in stages (manual, semi-autonomous and full autonomous operation), customers can benefit from maximum availability, efficiency and performance of their warehouse processes.

Built For Narrow Aisles and High-Density Storage

The EKX is specifically designed for very narrow aisle operations, with a compact design and 180 degree swiveling forks, allowing it to maneuver in aisles as narrow as 68". Its lift capacity of 3,500 pounds and lift height up to 511 inches make it ideal for high-density storage, optimizing the amount of space in warehouses and distribution centers.

Environmentally Friendly

The electric powertrain ensures quiet and emission-free operation, making it an environmentally friendly choice for indoor use. Additionally, its energy-efficient design results in lower operating costs and less maintenance compared to other traditional very-narrow-aisle turret trucks.

Easy To Maintain And Customize

Jungheinrich's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the stacker’s design, which includes easy access to service points and a modular design for quick and efficient maintenance. The EKX 516ka / 516a also offers a range of customization options, including different mast and carriage configurations, to meet the specific needs of each customer.

“We are proud to unveil the latest in Jungheinrich® innovation with the EKX 516ka / 516a AGV High-Rack Stacker,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Our Jungheinrich Automated Guided Vehicles combine proven technology with cutting-edge automation, including accurate navigation technology designed to help increase warehouse and operator efficiency.”

To learn more about the Jungheinrich Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Systems including the new EKX 516ka / 516a or the complete Jungheinrich North American product line, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com/jungheinrich.

###

About Jungheinrich®

Advanced Warehouse Products and Automated Guided Vehicles

Jungheinrich® ranks among the World’s leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of advanced forklifts, very narrow aisle lift trucks and automated guided vehicles. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products utilizing lithium-ion battery or energy management technologies, which can operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.

In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are exclusively distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. This extensive dealer network has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, backed by five local parts distribution centers and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. To learn more about Jungheinrich’s complete warehouse products and solutions, visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com