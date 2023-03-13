Softeon to Feature Solutions for Smart, Automated Warehouse at ProMat 2023

RESTON, Va.-- In a time of unprecedented logistics challenges, Softeon will feature two interconnected solutions at ProMat 2023 that will help companies improve productivity, reduce cycle times, and achieve high levels of operational agility.

Those two solution blocks include:

A powerful set of software solutions to deliver the smart, automated warehouse of the future. At its core, the smart warehouse starts with an advanced Warehouse Management System that delivers highly configurable capabilities for end-to-end, real-time distribution process management.

That WMS core is augmented by a Warehouse Execution System (WES) that provides advanced “always-on” smart decision-making, including order batch optimization, constraint planning, and automated order release based on a wide variety of attributes, including priority, inventory and resource availability, optimization opportunities, carrier cutoff times, and more.

A breakthrough approach to the integration of material systems and other technologies on the DC floor. This is achieved through Softeon’s LUCA supply chain execution platform, a fully composable (configurable) toolset that includes low code/no code integrations to everything from mobile robots to good-to-person technologies and more; “drag and drop” pre-built configurations to dozens of MHE and other systems; advanced workflow management capabilities; a configurable user interface builder; and more.

LUCA delivers Streaming Fulfillment™, a virtual racetrack of fulfillment information, allowing customers, vendors, and partners to use existing data on and off-ramps or create their own to receive feedback in ways that most suit them. There is nothing similar to LUCA in the supply chain execution market.

The LUCA platform supports Softeon WMS and WES solutions by enhancing their ability to easily connect to a wide variety of equipment types and providers. But LUCA’s capabilities are also available as a standalone solution that enables companies to integrate systems and workflows across an increasingly heterogeneous environment of hardware and software providers.

This “any-to-any” approach (from any system to any system) provides a speed and flexibility of integration that enables companies to successfully reach their plans for automation and process changes now and over time, delivering a competitive advantage.

Softeon will be demonstrating both its smart, automated warehouse of the future and LUCA integration platform at ProMat booth #S3578, which will include hourly theater-style presentations.

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution, and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced services-based platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease of use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI, delivered with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

