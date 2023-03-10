NOBLELIFT North America Introduces New Diesel Pneumatic Forklifts.

The FD4P Series 5,000, 6,000, 7,000lb capacity pneumatic forklifts are highly efficient and durable. They are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably. Applications can include lumber yards, brick and stone distribution centers, specialized warehouses and heavy-duty manufacturing facilities.

The RT Series 2WD/4WD 5,000 and 7,000lb capacity Rough Terrain pneumatic forklifts are highly efficient, durable Diesel forklifts. They are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably through the toughest terrain. Applications can include forestry, disturbed surface construction sites, oil refineries, military and agriculture.

FEATURES & BENEFITS FOR BOTH THE FD4P SERIES & THE RT SERIES 2WD/4WD ROUGH TERRAIN

RELIABILITY PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY

- High Power Engine - LS Mtron - 56 HP/2,300 rpm. High performance, durability and excellent fuel efficiency. Provides excellent acceleration, gradeability and fast travel speed. Engine meets tough EPA Tier IV Final and EU Stage V emission regulations for exhaust emissions.

- 4-Way hydraulics to carriage and side-shift.

- Heavy-duty steel chassis, axles, mast and overhead guard deliver high strength and stability for lifting heavy loads.

- Operator Presence System (OPS) — When operator is not in seat, the hydraulic lift and tilt controls automatically lock out and traveling is disabled.

- Cast axles increases the bearing load and improves the truck structure, while prolonging vehicle service life.

- Durable controller that integrates all electrical components is protected from temperature, water and vibration.

- Waterproof design - IP4 Rated.

- Also includes tilt cylinder boots, safety blue light, strobe and rear grab bar with horn.

GREAT VISIBILITY. ERGONOMIC. QUIET.

- Mast layout is optimized for a wide view and clear visibility while operating.

- The large, ergonomic cab and user-friendly design ensures operator comfort throughout the entire work shift. Low entrance height provides operator easy and safe access.

- Deluxe suspension, fully adjustable seat reduces vibration to the driver to effectively reduce driver fatigue for all sizes of operators.

- On-Demand Fully Hydrostatic Power Steering (FHPS) guarantees smooth steering, preventing over-run and kick-back. Spinner knob allows easier one-handed steering. The angle of the steering column is easily adjusted with a lever on the left-hand side of the steering column.

- Equipped with LED lamps: LED rear work lights and headlights. Bright light with low power consumption provides excellent visibility.

- Automotive-style levers for headlights and turn signals operate like a car. Easy and intuitive operating controls shorten learning time.

- Optimized pedal position gives operator comfort throughout the entire work shift while reducing operator fatigue.

- (2) USB connectors for charging and powering of additional devices during operations.

EASY MAINTENANCE

- Automobile-style brake fluid system makes it simple to add and check the brake fluid.

- Radiator cover fasteners are easily turned by hand to enable quick inspection or servicing.

- Tier IV engine fault codes make maintenance convenient.

- Large engine compartment adds to easy access.

About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-ion technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

