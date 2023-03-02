Cimcorp to Unveil Automated Grocery Retail Solution for Retrofitting Distribution Centers at ProMat

GRIMSBY, Ontario—March 2, 2023—Cimcorp, a pioneer of intralogistics automation, specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, will exhibit at ProMat 2023, scheduled for March 20-23, at McCormick Place in Chicago. At booth #S2703b, the company will showcase its comprehensive range of automated storage and order picking systems designed to optimize fresh and perishable food distribution. Co-exhibiting with Murata Machinery, Ltd., Cimcorp will unveil its latest grocery retail solution ideal for retrofitting any existing distribution center with automation.

ProMat attendees will have the opportunity to explore Cimcorp’s technology through video demonstrations and discussions with company executives. As a trusted grocery retail partner, Cimcorp creates customized material handling solutions designed to minimize lead times and maximize shelf life for perishable foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods. The solutions combine advanced robotics and intelligent software to boost order fulfillment speed, improve efficiency, and ensure 100-percent order accuracy.

Notably, Cimcorp will introduce a fast, flexible and future-proof solution for automating existing distribution centers. The modular, gantry-based design enables rapid installation in any existing facility footprint. Grocery retailers can install automation modules based on their present needs, then scale as business grows in the future. In addition, high-density, floor-based storage makes the solution ideal for meeting food safety and sanitation requirements. Overhead gantry robots can access any product at any time, and they can clear the floor in just minutes for easy cleaning. Throughout the show, Cimcorp representatives will be available to share how the solution helps grocery retailers:

● Ensure product quality and freshness

● Improve food safety and sanitation

● Overcome labor shortages

● Optimize space utilization

● Reduce costs and generate rapid return on investment

● Support sustainability efforts

“I’m excited to introduce this year’s ProMat attendees to our innovative solutions for fresh and perishable food distribution,” said Adam Gurga, National Sales Manager, Cimcorp Automation, Ltd. “All aspects of our systems are tailor-made to support the unique needs of grocery retailers—from enabling rapid handling for shorter lead times, to using floor-based storage for easy cleaning, to offering scalable systems for phased growth. And now, our solution for future-proofing facilities is making it easier than ever to get started with automation, in a way that is quick, cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable.”

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp is a leading global manufacturer and integrator of turnkey automation for intralogistics. We combine leading-edge robotics, material handling systems and software to solve our customers' logistics challenges intelligently and sustainably. We provide order fulfillment and storage systems to industries such as grocery retail, fresh food, dairy, bakery, beverage, e-commerce, and distribution. With more than 40 years of industry experience, we deliver streamlined and strategic solutions to our customers. An agile and innovative mindset has helped us to grow from our northern roots in Finland into a global group. Part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec), we offer a worldwide network of sales and service locations and strive to serve our customers as a lifelong, reliable partner. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.