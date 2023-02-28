Swisslog announces two key leadership positions in the Americas region

Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Mario D’Cruz has joined the company as Vice President of Strategy and Markets and Richard Smith has joined as Vice President of Solutions and Technologies. Mario and Richard will work closely with the company’s new President and CEO of Swisslog Logistics, Inc., Sean Wallingford, to strengthen the focus on additional growth opportunities in the Americas.

“Mario is a dynamic thought leader with a proven track record of transforming organizations, driving growth, and identifying new market segments, while Richard brings valuable domestic and international experience in industrial automation, logistics and warehousing,” said Sean. “Both gentlemen are exciting additions to my leadership team. I’m eager to begin working with them to heighten our customer value with new and enhanced integrated solutions, standardized ASRS solutions and intelligent software.”

Mario D'Cruz

Mario comes to Swisslog from Honeywell Intelligrated, where he previously served as Chief Strategy Officer. He brings more than 20 years of experience with strategic consultation, having provided counsel for companies such as IBM, Dell, Hewlett Packard, and Huawei Technologies. In his new role, Mario will work closely with the company’s corporate development and strategy team to provide a sharper view into the North American market. He will also focus on evaluating the company’s solution portfolio to determine how best to continue to evolve to meet the needs of today’s supply chains.

Richard joins Swisslog from MHS Global where he previously served as Vice President of Global R&D. He brings valuable experience both regionally and globally with leadership positions in technology for Vanderlande, Cornerstone, Motorola and De La Rue. Building off of his engineering and global program management expertise, he will work with Swisslog teams to continue to drive innovation and process improvement of the company’s solutions portfolio in the Americas market.

Richard Smith

Mario holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Poona, India, an MBA in Marketing Management from the University of Dallas, Graduate School of Management, and an Advanced Operations Strategy certificate from Harvard Business School. Richard earned his BS with honors in Electrical Engineering from the Dublin Institute of Technology and Trinity College in Dublin Ireland. He has completed Certificates in Leadership Development from the Harvard Business School and Design Thinking from the MIT Sloan School Management.