SEKO Logistics appoints veteran logistics leader Alfred Hofmann to SVP, Global Ocean Freight

SEKO Logistics has announced its appointment of Alfred Hofmann as Senior Vice President, Global Ocean Freight. In this role, Hofmann will lead SEKO’s global ocean freight team in advancing and executing division and overall company strategies. Under his leadership, he will provide guidance on business goals and implementation plans, help maintain relationships with SEKO’s network of global ocean carriers and have profit and loss (P&L) operating authority.

An esteemed veteran of the logistics industry, Hofmann joins SEKO after a 36-year-long tenure at Kuehne+Nagel, a global freight and logistics company based in Switzerland, where he served in many leadership roles. Among other positions, Hofmann served as executive vice president of Ocean Freight APAC and president of South Asia Pacific. In those roles, he led the expansion of all business units in the region. Most recently, he served as an executive advisor and consultant to Kuehne+Nagel and was actively involved in carrier relationships. In 2015, attesting to his expertise in the region, Hofmann received well-earned recognition when he was inducted into the Supply Chain Asia Awards Hall of Fame.

“I am beyond thrilled that Alfred is joining the SEKO team in this role,” said Steen Christensen, chief operating officer, International at SEKO. “He is a highly recognized leader in global logistics and is known by many for his expansive expertise in ocean freight. Alfred’s deep understanding of the APAC region, in particular, brings a valuable benefit to our customers and partners as we continue to strengthen our ocean freight forwarding offerings and capabilities.”

SEKO’s ocean logistics, global sea freight and shipping network encompasses more than 40 countries worldwide, including all of the world’s major seaports. A Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), SEKO is not locked into strict sailing schedules providing the flexibility to schedule ocean freight on a variety of steamship lines to work within any schedule and budget. Strong working relationships with the largest ocean carriers in the world enables SEKO to offer flexible routing and multiple ocean transportation options for both part container (LCL) and full container (FCL) movements. SEKO also boasts sophisticated tracking and tracing capability thanks to MySEKO, an exclusive online customer portal and software for freight rate management. MySEKO allows customers to track ocean and sea freight from origin to destination, providing access to view and upload all necessary documentation, and to receive status updates via email and configurable reports.

“SEKO has become a trailblazer not only in the logistics industry, but particularly in ocean freight forwarding, and I have been long impressed with their growth and constant dedication to their customers. I am very excited to join the team and get started advancing their Ocean Freight strategies,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann is based in SEKO’s APAC regional headquarters in Hong Kong and reports to Christensen, as well as James Gagne, CEO of SEKO.