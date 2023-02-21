Equipment Depot, Inc. in Partnership with Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. LTD, and Mitsubishi Logisnext Ame

HOUSTON, TX, Kyoto, JPN and HOUSTON, TX February 21, 2023 – Equipment Depot, Inc., America’s largest independently operated material handling, and equipment rental source, with Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. LTD (TYO: 7105), and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group have united to sponsor Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Player, Ayaka Furue from Kobe, Japan.

As a seven-time winner on the Japanese Ladies Professional Golf Association (JLPGA) Tour, and a winner of the Trust Gold Women’s Scottish Open in July 2022, Ms. Ayaka Furue is posed for further success in 2023. “Ms. Furue’s determination, commitment, and passion to be great aligns perfectly with our company’s core values,” stated David Turner, President, and CEO of Equipment Depot, and also embodies the values of our partners Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group and our parent company, Mitsubishi Logisnext.”

Ms. Furue demonstrates Equipment Depot’s Core Values by demonstrating her Passion to Perform — focusing on delivering real results and continuously striving to achieve excellence. She also Makes it Fun, another of Equipment Depot’s Core Values. At Equipment Depot, enjoying our job is serious business. Like Ms. Furue, we work hard and celebrate our successes.

“I’m honored to be sponsored by these highly respected companies.” Furue commented, “and thank the Logisnext Group for their support with me in LPGA tournaments in Japan and the U.S.”

Ms. Furue will serve as our brand ambassador while competing on the tour throughout 2023 wearing co-branded attire. Her first LPGA major of the year is at The Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas — held on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods, the event is slated for April 20th to the 23rd, 2023.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its 50 nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

Equipment Depot is a proud member of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the North American division of Mitsubishi Logisnext, a leading global provider of innovative logistics, automation, and material handling solutions. For more information, visit EQDEPOT.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., one of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries groups, has helped Move The World Forward as the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions since 1937. Mitsubishi Logisnext is the world’s leading comprehensive manufacturer of electric and engine-powered forklifts, transportation robots, automated warehouses, LAN and other logistics equipment and systems, electric vehicles, and monorails. Headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans globally. Having extensive sales and service locations all over the world, Mitsubishi Logisnext continues to respond to each region’s customer needs meticulously. For more information, visit https://www.logisnext.com/en/.

Contact: Carol Tesarek 281.222.0854

Carol.Tesarek@eqdepot.com