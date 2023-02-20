Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Ken Washington to Service Center Manager in Florence, SC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (February 20, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Ken Washington has been promoted to service center manager in Florence, South Carolina.

Washington started his career at the North Atlanta service center in Georgia as a pickup and delivery driver. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor, pickup and delivery operations manager, assistant service center manager in North Atlanta, Georgia and, most recently, service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Ken is a dedicated leader who is passionate about his team’s personal and professional development. He has an excellent track record of advancing our culture, providing quality and creating financial strength for our company,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We are thankful for the contributions Ken has made over the course of his 25-year career at Southeastern and are excited to see him continue his career alongside the team at the Florence service center.”

Washington, along with his wife, Sheri, and their four children are excited to relocate to Florence, South Carolina and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

