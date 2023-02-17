CSIA Awards Avetta for Service Excellence

OREM, Utah and HOUSTON—Feb. 17, 2023—The Support Center Team for Avetta®, the leading provider of contractor prequalification software, has won a 2022 International Service Excellence Award (ISEA), presented by the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) and the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO). The team was named as a 2022 Service Excellence Up and Comer for providing Customer Delight, improving satisfaction scores and reducing customer wait times through first-class, worldwide processes. Avetta was the only company given this designation.

“The quality and responsiveness of our service organization are a competitive differentiator in the supply chain and procurement industries,” said Richard Parke, SVP, Global Supplier Services at Avetta. “Avetta has invested significantly to establish a customer-first focus in our culture, processes and training throughout the company. CSIA’s rigorous process of assessing and reviewing customer service departments based on international standards proves we are a world-class provider of integrated support worldwide to deliver top-tier support for our clients’ health, safety and sustainability compliance programs.”

The ISEA awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel and lead in service excellence compete in various categories to earn recognition for their unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service experiences.

The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards are aligned with the International Customer Service Standard 2020:2025 (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist and assess organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. Based on the balanced scorecard methodology, this standard reviews organizations to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices and daily actions.

“Celebration and focus on the customer experience are paramount at these winning organizations,” said Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of CSIA. “They achieve success by investing in the right people, team member experience, customer research, analytics, technology, and constant customer curiosity and observation.”

The winners of the ISEA Awards can be viewed here: https://www.serviceinstitute.com/2022-award-winners/.

Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries. To support its users, Avetta’s call center includes more than 250 customer-facing support staff and back-office document reviewers. The company is committed to “Customer Delight” and has seen significant gains in the past few years. Satisfaction has risen to a score of 8 or more while wait times are at industry-leading levels—less than 1 minute. The support center has leveraged customer feedback to create sustained and continued improvement in multiple areas.

About Avetta

The Avetta contractor prequalification SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their contractors to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage contractor safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For contractors in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 47%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our contractors receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ contractors across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.