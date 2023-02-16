Graycor Expands Rinchem’s Metro Phoenix Footprint with Surprise Chemical Warehouse

SURPRISE, ARIZONA, February 16, 2023 – Graycor Construction Company has initiated construction on a new, 123,516-square-foot flex industrial facility in Surprise, Arizona for Rinchem Company LLC, the world’s largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers. The new facility will be Rinchem’s third in metro Phoenix and part of a global Rinchem supply chain that safely handles more than 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gasses each year.

“Expanding Rinchem’s footprint in Arizona awards us the ability to continue to position ourselves to support both the chemical and semiconductor manufacturers’ expansions,” said Matt Jensen, Rinchem's Vice President of Warehousing Operations. “Rinchem is proud to partner with Graycor to help us build another Arizona warehouse optimized for safety and efficiency in accordance with our global standards.”

Located on 21 acres at the northwest corner Dysart and Summit Parkway, the new Class A facility will include highly specialized warehouse space, administrative offices, shipping/receiving capabilities and an 11-truck loading dock. The main building will offer high bay and freezer bay chemical storage, as well as super flat concrete floors. Six individual pads will allow for maximum chemical containment, to include an outdoor bottled gas pad and detached ISO tank storage that maintain Rinchem’s commitment to proper segregation of hazard classes in multiple temperature zones.

“These are all critical features that allow Rinchem to safely manage high purity chemicals and gasses – a service that a number of Phoenix’s high-growth local industries depend on, particularly our booming semiconductor market,” said Rusty Martin, Graycor Construction Company’s Southwest Division General Manager. “We appreciate this opportunity to continue to leverage Graycor’s experience in the national manufacturing arena and for the trust that Rinchem has placed in our team to continue to grow their Arizona footprint through such a specialized project.”

In mid-2021, Graycor completed the almost 57,000-square-foot expansion of Rinchem’s Chandler, Arizona campus, bringing that location to more than 127,000 square feet and expanding Rinchem’s ability to process and store regulated and non-regulated chemicals and gasses at the site in customized, temperature-controlled spaces. Rinchem also operates a gas pad located in Phoenix, south of Interstate 10 at 36th Street.

For the new Surprise facility, Graycor serves as the general contractor, providing both shell and interior build-out services. Phoenix-based Archicon Architecture + Interiors LC is the project’s architect. The facility is now under construction, with completion anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Graycor Inc.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. In Arizona, Graycor combines more than 35 years of local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company’s more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and retail markets. The combination maximizes Graycor’s national presence to bring Arizona clients optimal service and product delivery. For more information, visit www.graycor.com.

About Rinchem

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

