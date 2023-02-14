Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp Expands Dallas Depot Footprint, Purchases Land

The Marino Group's Marine Repair Services - Container Maintenance Corporation (MRS-CMC), a leading provider of intermodal services, announced today it has expanded its Dallas depot, growing from 15 acres to 25 acres to meet the needs of the market. In addition, the company announced it purchased the land, which is located less than a mile from Union Pacific Dallas Intermodal Terminal; the company has been leasing the original depot property since 2016.

As further evidence of its commitment to the market, MRS-CMC has introduced a second industrial load lift to support its growing container storage program, which was introduced last year to help alleviate port congestion. Along with container storage capabilities, MRS-CMC services the Dallas market through repair and maintenance of chassis, trailers and containers and redistribution of intermodal equipment.

“Our Dallas depot is in an ideal location -- less than a mile from the Union Pacific Dallas Intermodal Terminal and across the street from Schneider and Amazon distribution centers, which offers convenience to our customers,” said David Miller, Director, Southwest and Mid-South Operations, MRS-CMC. “Our investment in the region reflects our commitment to the market as well as our customers, who continue to rely on our intermodal services and container storage solution to facilitate supply chain fluidity.”

In response to terminal congestion and supply chain capacity challenges, MRS-CMC introduced its loaded container storage solutions at its strategically located depots throughout the United States last year. Each depot features two or more load lifts for stacked and wheeled operations.

“Our loaded container storage solution continues to ease congestion at the rails in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. Adding a second industrial load lift facilitates swift movement of import-loaded and export-loaded containers, which adds efficiency and saves our customers time and money,” said Mr. Miller.

The Dallas/Fort Worth market provides a strong intermodal infrastructure that offers access to three major railroads (Union Pacific, Burlington Northern-Santa Fe, and Kansas City Southern) as well as three major interstate highways (I-35, I-20 & I-45). The Union Pacific Dallas Intermodal Terminal provides intermodal access to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

For more information, contact Davey Miller at 843.200.8349 or dmiller@mrs-cmc.com.