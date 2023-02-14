WDS Celebrates Grand Opening of New Warehouse and Distribution Center in Tacoma

World Distribution Services (WDS), a World Group company and leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions, hosted the grand opening of its new 300,000-square-foot Tacoma warehouse and distribution center on Wednesday, February 1. Representing WDS’s first west coast facility, the new Tacoma facility will further bolster World Group’s robust presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Fully staffed and operational, WDS Tacoma offers cross-dock and transload services, distribution and fulfillment, and e-commerce capability. With a 36-foot clear height, 46 dock doors, a state-of-the-art warehouse management system (WMS), and ample parking for trailers, the new location offers a variety of storage and distribution solutions to the region and acts as a gateway to the US interior for importers using the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

The grand opening event drew a mix of local customers, government representatives, World Group employees, and officials from The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), including CEO John Wolfe and Commissioner Kristin Ang, who also spoke on the brief agenda. WDS President Duncan Wright kicked off the event by sharing how the Pacific Northwest became a focal point over the last 12 months for WDS and for World Group overall.

“CEO Wolfe and I were glad to participate in World Distribution Services’ grand opening ceremony,” said Commissioner Kristin Ang of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. “Both WDS and UWL have been welcome assets to the logistics community, and we’re glad that they are bringing their longstanding experience and expertise to our gateway. The future is bright between our organizations, and we look forward to continuing to expand our partnership.”

As part of the World Group’s commitment to growth in the Pacific Northwest, WDS will support its sister company UWL by servicing Sun Chief Express, the fastest ocean service between Vietnam and the west coast of the United States. Offering a 17-day transit time from Haiphong, Vietnam to Seattle, Washington, and a 20-day transit from Ho Chi Minh City to Seattle, Sun Chief was introduced in early 2022 by UWL, which contracted with Swire Shipping to develop an innovative solution that addressed the market need for speed, reliability, and consistency during a truly chaotic time in global supply chain. Today, those same attributes are in demand as customers continue to use Sun Chief to ensure their freight arrives on-schedule for quick and easy distribution.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the Pacific Northwest and Sun Chief, the World Group recently acquired Pacific Cascade, a distribution and trucking organization in nearby Sumner, Washington, which will provide enhanced trucking and distribution services in the region. In addition, World Group recently announced UWL is opening a new 4,200-square-foot office in Seattle, which is strategically situated between the Port of Tacoma and Port of Seattle and serves as another indicator that the company is dedicated to expanding its footprint in the region.

“This event was a great way to connect the dots and put some faces to names,” said World Group CEO Fred Hunger. “And it was gratifying to hear from port officials that the services we are providing are needed in the market. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our relationships locally and globally to serve our customers.”

The new Tacoma facility represents WDS’s fourth new warehouse in less than two years, underscoring the company’s dedication to meeting customer demand as well as its commitment to strategic growth. With the addition of the Tacoma warehouse, WDS can offer customers 2.3 million square feet of space across 10 facilities throughout the United States.

“The logistics solutions offered by WDS are a critical part of our growth strategy, especially as we double-down on our stronghold in the Pacific Northwest. We have proven that we are prepared to swiftly expand our presence in markets that meet our customers’ needs and help us realize our strategic vision,” said Wright.