Zion Solutions Group Partners with Lakeshore Learning to Launch State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center

Covington, KY — In a significant step toward redefining supply chain efficiency and boosting the local economy, Lakeshore Learning hired Zion Solutions Group, a trailblazer in advanced supply chain integration, to help implement a cutting-edge 1.2 million square foot distribution center in Garland, Utah. This collaboration is set to create over 500 jobs, showcasing an unparalleled commitment to innovation and community development.

“Our relationship with Lakeshore Learning, beginning in 2015, has been a testament to what visionary collaboration can achieve," stated Jim Shaw, President of Zion Solutions Group. “This is not just a collaboration; it’s a leap toward the future of supply chain management. By combining Lakeshore Learning’s vision with our technological expertise, we are set to introduce a distribution hub that exemplifies efficiency, sustainability, and economic growth for Garland."

Artin Ghazarian, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lakeshore Learning, highlighted the project's ambition: "Our journey with Zion Solutions Group has been marked by a shared drive for excellence. This distribution center goes beyond expanding our logistical capabilities—it's a testament to our dedication to setting new industry standards for efficiency and environmental stewardship in supply chain management."

Jordan Frank, EVP & Co-Founder of Zion Solutions Group, emphasized the collaborative synergy: Our relationship with Lakeshore Learning is more than a partnership; it's a melding of minds aimed at redefining the future of our industry. We're not just optimizing logistics; we're crafting a model of innovation that leverages technology for smarter, more sustainable operations. Our goal is to inspire the sector by demonstrating how collaboration and technology together can create impactful solutions.”

The facility will harness the latest in automation and robotics to optimize both efficiency and scalability. Zion Solutions Group will play a crucial role in this evolution, meticulously shaping the project from its conceptual stages to its final form. This includes value-added engineering to support Lakeshore Learning’s specific needs, overseeing the procurement and engineering processes to ensure precision, and integrating advanced software solutions—including Zion Apex (WES)—for peak functionality. Beyond the project’s completion, Zion’s Customer Experience team will continue to support the operations team and provide optimization opportunities, ensuring the facility operates smoothly and evolves with technological advancements.

With an operational goal set for 2025, Lakeshore Learning’s Garland distribution center represents a major milestone in job creation and economic growth for the region. This initiative aligns with Zion's mission to drive sustainable innovation and cement its leadership in the market.

For more information about Zion Solutions Group and its groundbreaking projects, please visit https://thezsg.com/.

About Zion Solutions Group

Zion Solutions Group, a leader in Supply Chain Integration, uses its 90+ years of knowledge to deliver memorable experiences and guide intelligent change. Specializing in material handling integration, Zion provides comprehensive services that include detailed data analytics, solution design, procurement, implementation, and post-implementation support. Our customer-centric approach and Project Lifecycle process ensure tailor-made solutions using cutting-edge technology, setting us apart in the industry. Zion, in support of its core purpose, “To Leave a Positive Impact on the Lives of Those We Touch,” is committed to driving success and sustainable growth for our partners and customers.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind®

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools, and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore Learning Materials has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit, and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.