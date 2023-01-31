Artificial intelligence creates real encyclopedia

Readers of this magazine already know about ChatGPT’s ability to write poetry about the power of the supply chain. Now comes news that the AI (artificial intelligence)-powered chatbot has expanded into a new genre: lexicography. To be precise, it has produced an 84-page glossary of supply chain industry terms.

A team of logistics professionals at Numina, a Woodridge, Illinois-based material handling software and consulting firm, recently announced that they had used ChatGPT to create a supply chain, transportation, and warehousing encyclopedia. The final product, which can be downloaded for free at https://numinagroup.com/lp/warehousing-encyclopedia/, contains definitions for terms like “accessorials,” “advance shipping notices (ASN),” “application programming interfaces (API),” “backhauls,” and “cluster picking,” to name just a few.

“There is no shortage of terms or acronyms in warehousing. Everyone who starts in this industry has a long learning curve just to understand the basics. To support our mission of ‘Moving Fulfillment Forward,’ we curated the first-ever warehousing encyclopedia using the ChatGPT AI (artificial intelligence) engine,” Numina said in a release.

But in a sign of the times, the firm also included a disclaimer, reminding readers that “All entries in the encyclopedia were developed by an AI and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts, ideas, or opinions of Numina Group.”