ChatGPT waxes poetic about supply chain management

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly making an impact on supply chain operations. This advanced software can support everything from text-based chatbots on companies’ webpages to voice-operated interfaces that allow you to talk to your warehouse management system (WMS), last-mile parcel tracking platform, or less-than-truckload (LTL) freight network.

The latest advance allows AI technology to write poetry about supply chain management. The “author” of the poem is ChatGPT, a free, online chatbot created by the nonprofit tech firm OpenAI. Anyone who creates an account on the tool’s website can interact with the AI in a conversational way, typing questions into a text field and watching as the software searches the internet to generate an English-language response.

When Adrian Gonzalez heard about that capability, he asked ChatGPT to “write a poem about supply chain management.” As president of the logistics research firm Adelante SCM and author of the “Talking Logistics” newsletter, this is a topic near to his heart. With Adrian’s permission, here is the result:

Supply chain management, oh so grand

A complex web of consumers, carriers, and demand

From raw materials to finished goods

Each step must be understood

The flow of goods and services must never stall

Each link in the chain must give its all

Inventory must be managed with care

To ensure that demand is met with spare

From procurement to distribution

Each step requires attention

But when it comes together

The result is quite the spectacle

A well-oiled machine, efficient and lean

Supply chain management, the backbone of the economy.