E-Grocery Leader in Poland Frisco.PL and TGW Deepen Their Partnership

(Marchtrenk, 25. January 2023) By the end of 2023, TGW will have finished building a highly-automated fulfillment center for Frisco.pl in the Polish capital of Warsaw. This is the second project in a row that the two companies have undertaken together. For the online grocery retailer, this project will lay the foundation for its planned dynamic growth in the coming years in the intensely competitive Polish market.

Frisco.pl is one of the leading eGrocery players in Poland and already supplies over 120,000 customers in Warsaw, Krakow, Poznań, Wrocław Bydgoszcz, Tricity and Silesia region with groceries and non-food items. Their customers enjoy a broad product range, high product and service quality and a delivery window of just one hour. Ordered goods are delivered right to customers’ doorsteps or offices seven days a week.

ONLINE GROCERY MARKET WITH HIGH GROWTH RATES

Frisco and TGW have been working closely together for several years. Together, the intralogistics partners already implemented one fulfillment center that has been operating in Warsaw since 2019. "The second automated warehouse will allow us to double our operations in Warsaw while keeping our logistics processes highly efficient,” says Grzegorz Bielecki, COO of Frisco.pl

A shuttle warehouse with 48,000 storage locations will constitute the high-performance heart of the new system, which will also be located in the Polish capital. The shuttle warehouse will allow direct access to each and every item, facilitating the shortest possible cycle times. The plans include four aisles for the ambient temperature area and two more for chilled products. Customer orders will be compiled efficiently at ergonomic PickCenter One workstations.

“This is another important step for Frisco.pl as we work towards our ambitious plan of a double digit growth rate in the upcoming years and to maintain the leading position in Warsaw while at the same time we keep the quality of our products and services at the accustomed high level," emphasizes Jacek Palec, CEO of Frisco.pl.