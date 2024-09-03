Food chain software vendor GrubMarket acquires e-com grocer FreshGoGo

The food supply chain software provider GrubMarket has acquired FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery and specialty food e-commerce platforms in North America, the firms said on August 28.

San Francisco-based GrubMarket said the deal will strengthen its position in the rapidly growing online grocery delivery market. GrubMarket provides AI-enabled enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools for inventory, warehouse, and e-commerce processes. Its customers include food wholesalers, distributors, and brokers; and farmers who need management technology for community support agriculture (CSA) food-buying co-ops.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. But after it closes, FreshGoGo will continue to be managed by its current leadership team. The Plainview, New York, firm offers its services in 25 states along the East Coast and Central U.S., catering to over 200,000 customers and fulfilling millions of orders.

FreshGoGo's operations hinge on its advanced cold chain distribution and logistics network, which includes a 50,000-square-foot central warehouse facility in New York; satellite dispatch centers in New Jersey, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta; dozens of temperature-controlled vehicles; and a network of over 200 pickup stations.

"We are excited to welcome FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery platforms in the U.S., to the GrubMarket family,” Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, said in a release. “FreshGoGo is a pioneer in the Asian grocery delivery market. The company has built a strong brand and an exceptional online platform that aligns with our vision for digitally transforming the food supply chain in America. FreshGoGo has built an outstanding reputation for delivering the highest quality Asian groceries and gourmet foods, and we see enormous potential for integrating their food delivery platform with our existing technology and logistics capabilities.”