GEODIS Mexico Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™

As the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, the Great Place to Work® Certification™ is regarded worldwide by employees and employers alike as the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing an outstanding employee experience. The certification recognizes companies with the foremost human resources practices that demonstrate high levels of employee engagement with an excellent workplace culture, ensuring a healthy work environment for professionals to develop their skills and be valued.

“At GEODIS, we integrate diverse and inclusive teams full of initiatives that enrich their professional, family and emotional lives,” said Miguel Munoz, Managing Director of GEODIS Mexico. “We believe the key to creating a great workplace is not just a set of benefits, programs or practices. Instead, it is about building quality relationships characterized by trust, pride and camaraderie to become a cornerstone to improving business results. The Great Place to Work® Certification™ validates the deep interest and passion we have for championing our teammates as the foundation of our company mission.”

According to data from the Institute itself, more than 80% of GEODIANS certified in 2022 are committed to their work, seeing it with a sense of purpose. GEODIS operates its business with a flat organizational structure to facilitate fast communication and empower employees to make decisions independently. The company retains its teammates not only with competitive packages, but also with the establishment of a recognition reward program that motivates employees to perform at their best. GEODIS also provides flexible work modes to help employees balance their work and personal life demands.

GEODIS Mexico has established key recognition programs to motivate employees to deliver the maximum capacity of their professional talent. For example, the GEODIS Mexico awards ceremony is an annual program that highlights and recognizes the best efforts, initiatives and projects during the year.

The company also promotes key employee engagement and DEI initiatives such the GEODIS Women's Network, a female leadership program that empowers women within the organization; the social action committee that executes GEODIS’ corporate social responsibility initiatives surrounding the environment, society and ethics; and the annual GEODIS Run, a race that encourages employees to activate their body and mind for optimal physical and mental wellbeing.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 44,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 7 in its sector across the world. In 2021, GEODIS generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.