Weber Logistics Appoints Gary Kendle to succeed Jerry Critchfield as VP of Transportation

Weber Logistics has promoted Gary Kendle from Sr. Director of Transportation to VP of Transportation. Gary succeeds Jerry Critchfield, who is retiring after decades of leadership in Weber Logistics’ Transportation division.

Gary will be responsible for Weber’s full breadth of transportation operations. He has over 28 years’ operations experience in multi-mode transportation including small parcel, LTL, FTL, drayage, intermodal, first and final mile. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Pacifica Logistics Group, NEXT Trucking, ADP Express, Performance Team, and Maersk. Gary holds a BA in Business Administration from Fullerton State University.

“We’re excited to have Gary’s proven successful leadership as part of our growing team. He looks forward to working closely with all of our clients to design solutions to meet and exceed their growing transportation needs,” says company CEO Bob Lilja.

ABOUT WEBER LOGISTICS

Weber Logistics helps brands get goods to market faster by combining drayage fleet assets, strategically located warehousing, and final delivery trucking services into an integrated solution for omni-channel distribution. Founded in 1924, Weber has become a leading provider of flexible, nimble and comprehensive distribution logistics from the West Coast to points throughout North America.