Tower expands pharmaceutical corridors with new Singapore site

Pharmaceutical thermal protection specialist Tower Cold Chain is opening new office space in Tampines, Singapore, to support the company’s growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Located just a 10-minute drive from Singapore Changi Airport, the facility will greatly expand Tower’s proximity and availability to customers, improving their access to its commercial and operational personnel.

The new Singapore site features private offices which are available for customer use, providing a space for meetings and consultations, streamlining Tower’s admin presence in the APAC.

The facility is now a base for six industry experts, who are on hand to provide support to Tower customers 24 hours, 365 days a year.

“The opening of the Singapore office is another important milestone in the continued global growth of Tower Cold Chain,” commented Niall Balfour, Tower’s CEO.

“To meet the growing demand for reliable temperature-controlled solutions to the APAC pharmaceutical, airline and 3PL markets, the Singapore site strengthens our service offerings and further underlines our commitment to provide quality-assured, dedicated cold chain services for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and biotech products."

The new space will support Tower’s growing global network of strategically located hubs throughout APAC, EMEA, The Americas regions – with a series of recent new hub openings including Incheon, Chicago and Milan. The company’s global standard operating system ensures ease of ordering for customers, matching their supply chain needs.

Tower’s extensive product offering also means it can supply containers at all pharmaceutical temperature configurations and standards to meet the different requirements of Euro, US, single and double pallets, as well as smaller sub-pallet consignments.

“The expansion of Tower’s network in Singapore reinforces our ability to deliver robust, reliable, reusable temperature-controlled containers to meet our customers’ needs at every corner of the globe,” said Robert Paterson, Tower’s Regional Commercial Manager of Asia Pacific. “The new Singapore office strengthens our commercial and operational infrastructure to support the growing APAC pharmaceutical market and airline industries as the need for transparent and closely controlled global supply chain demands rise.”