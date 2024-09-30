FD4P50N-70N Diesel Pneumatic Forklifts from Noblelift

The FD4P50N-70N Series 5,000 to 7,000lb capacity diesel pneumatic forklifts are highly efficient and durable. They are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably. The mast system, front/rear axles, chassis and overhead guard are engineered for the toughest conditions.

Applications can include lumber yards, brick and stone distribution centers, specialized warehouses and heavy-duty manufacturing facilities. These high performance, low maintenance forklifts deliver improved productivity while ensuring operator comfort throughout the entire shift.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

