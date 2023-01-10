Advance Storage Products earns Most Valuable Supplier award from MHEDA for 2023.

Advance Storage Products has earned the prestigious MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for achievements in 2022. The MVS Award is granted by the industry’s trade association, MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association) to less than 10% of all member companies. This is the 2nd consecutive year that Advance has earned the MVS Award. This industry award recognizes companies who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their dealer network, their employees and their community.

To qualify for the MVS Award, Advance was required to meet a series of criteria in a number of areas important to the distributor companies who do business with them. In addition to confirming an ongoing commitment to safety and employee training, award recipients must provide documentation of active participation in a program that “gives back.”

MVS Award winners have demonstrated an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting programs in the following areas:

• Industry Advocacy

• Distributor Advocacy

• Business Networking

• Continuing Education

• Business Best Practices

“The MVS Award recognizes the best-of-the-best in our industry and is displayed with honor. To check all the boxes from education, industry best practices, awards, networking, employee engagement, giving back and much more, MHEDA is proud to have so many companies achieve this award. MHEDA appreciates the dedication to MHEDA and being a leader in this great industry that we are so blessed to be in.” John L. Gelsimino President of All Lift Service Co. Inc. and 2023 MHEDA Chairman.

Advance provides large scale structural pallet racking solutions in all product configurations, including single selective, pushback, double deep selective, drive-in, pick tunnels, pick modules, pallet flow and carton flow systems. Advance brings over 100,000,000 lbs. of steel production capacity per year and routinely ships projects in excess of $5,000,000, on time and on budget.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.