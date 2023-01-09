Softeon to Feature Enhanced Fulfillment Suite for Order Orchestration at NRF Big Show 2023 in New Yo

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best record of customer success, will be demonstrating its powerful suite of fulfillment software solutions at the National Retail Federation's "Big Show" at the Javits Center in New York City on Jan. 15-17, 2023, at booth #4383.

Softeon's fulfillment solution components, available as integrated systems or as stand-alone capabilities, include the following:

Distributed Order Management (DOM): Softeon offers retailers and other companies a robust, highly configurable DOM solution. The Softeon DOM delivers omnichannel enablement (e.g., buy online, pick-up in store, or BOPIS) and optimal order sourcing to select the lowest shipping cost option while considering customer service requirements and network capacities and constraints. It allows retailers and brands to orchestrate order fulfillment at the network level, dynamically executing precise business and fulfillment rules for each and every order in real-time.

Better yet, Softeon's DOM can be integrated with a company's existing systems and deployed in a matter of months versus the extended time and cost associated with many offerings currently in the market.

New capabilities include a simulation engine that allows companies to play out potential changes in fulfillment rules to understand their impact, make further adjustments as needed, and then promote the new rules to production when ready.

Advanced Warehouse Management/Warehouse Execution Systems: Softeon empowers optimal order fulfillment at the distribution level with a combination of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Warehouse Execution System (WES) applications that provide innovative capabilities for optimizing the order picking and shipping processes.

Softeon's WMS plus WES capabilities meet even the most complex needs for retail distribution and e-fulfillment processes, including support for all popular picking and replenishment models, sophisticated allocation functionality across channels, cross-docking, vendor compliance tracking, and much more.

The WMS/WES also uses a dynamic rules engine to make smart fulfillment decisions. They can be deployed independently or together in the first integrated Warehouse Management and Execution System in the industry.

The WES also manages and coordinates fulfillment activities across different equipment and processing areas in the DC with a single system and directly integrates and optimizes picking sub-systems such as put walls, smart carts, pick-to-light, mobile robots, and more.

Simulation is also used to optimally allocate labor resources based on a system-generated forecast of work required by hour for each day.

In addition to these powerful solutions to orchestrate omnichannel fulfillment, Softeon provides a robust suite of complementary capabilities, including a store fulfillment module, vendor drop ship capabilities, returns processing, and a vendor portal for suppliers to print labels, send advance shipment notices, and more.

"With severe DC labor shortages, rising fulfillment costs, and ever faster delivery cycles, retailers and direct-to-consumer brand companies require a new set of tools to optimize fulfillment performance and maximize profitability," said Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer at Softeon, adding, "Stand alone or together, Softeon DOM, WMS, and WES can synchronize complex fulfillment processes to meet customer requirements at least possible operating cost, across the network or in the DC."

Softeon's roster of retail and e-commerce customers continues to grow and includes companies in apparel, shoes, jewelry, hard goods, C-stores, third-party logistics (3PL), and more.

Dan Gilmore and Satish Kumar of Softeon are also partnering with Jeremy Sheldon of leading research firm IHL Group for a seminar presentation on "5 Critical Value Sources from Distributed Order Management in an Omnichannel World" on Tuesday, January 17, at 10:00 AM on level 1, expo stage 2.

