Yale honored for lift truck technologies designed to support safety, productivity and sustainability

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation has been named a 2022 Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics magazine. The lift truck manufacturer provides a variety of technology solutions designed to meet the challenges of modern warehousing, including the industry’s widest range of lift truck motive power sources and a first-to-market suite of lift truck operator assistance technologies.

The win marks the seventh consecutive year Yale has earned this recognition from Food Logistics, and the company’s eighth win overall.

“Today’s warehouses are challenging environments, facing intense operational and business demands,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Employee turnover and inflation continue to put pressure on businesses, all while they pursue reductions in carbon emissions. Technology can play a key role in addressing these challenges, and our objective is to be the trusted collaborator for customers that need to find the right technology to meet their needs.”

The Yale lineup of lift truck technologies includes:

• Yale Reliant, a suite of operator assistance technologies designed to help support lift truck safety best practices that can help limit the risk of incidents like crashes or tip overs by enhancing operator and pedestrian situational awareness. It automatically adjusts truck performance like travel speed or hydraulic functions based on the stability of the truck, facility rules and proximity to obstacles, people and other trucks. The solution was developed to support a customer’s focus on operator safety and is the result of more than 40,000 hours of research and development.

• Robotic lift trucks engineered to automate both horizontal and vertical storage workflows. These trucks can help warehouses to reduce both labor dependency and turnover by automating and optimizing workflows, enabling operations to reassign workers to value-added tasks.

• Advanced electric power solutions that produce zero harmful emissions, such as lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Yale also offers models designed from the ground up around the slim form factor of a lithium-ion battery pack – not just an aftermarket retrofit – offering superior performance and ergonomic advantages.

• Yale Vision, a telemetry solution that provides warehouse managers with real-time data to manage the day-to-day operation of their lift truck fleet. Insights include equipment diagnostics, utilization data, impact detection and more.

• Sensor-enabled ergonomic features including the Operator Sensing System, which allows operators of stand-up lift trucks the freedom to comfortably adjust stance and operate the truck without having to continuously stand on a pedal. Advanced ergonomic features are meticulously designed around the operator to help reduce fatigue for greater efficiency and productivity throughout their shift.

The annual Food Logistics Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including a growing robotics lineup, Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.



© 2022 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., all rights reserved. YALE and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a registered copyright of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.