DataXstream Welcomes Marcus Rex as Senior Vice President of Sales

Veteran Executive Brings Sales Insight and Experience to Leading Order Management Firm

Williamsburg, VA – December 14, 2022 – DataXstream LLC, an SAP® Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced Marcus Rex has joined the executive team as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Rex will continue to build and expand relationships with global partners and customers.

“Marcus brings deep expertise in software sales, particularly within the sales order processing space, and will provide critical leadership as we rapidly scale the business to deliver our OMS+ cross-channel order management platform globally into more markets,” said Tim Yates, CEO of DataXstream. “I am excited to have him on our executive team and look forward to supporting his plans as we begin our next phase of growth.”

As SVP of Sales, Rex will oversee DataXstream’s sales and business development operations, ensuring the company continues its long-term position and brand with partners, as well as extend relationships with customers and expand into new markets. Born, raised and educated in Germany, Rex has over 20 years experience in the software industry, with deep expertise in the areas of sales order process and automation. During his career, he has provided complementary and certified solutions for SAP to corporations such as Bose, Caterpillar, Chevron, Holcim, Osram and Northrop Grumman. Having lived in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific, Rex is ideally suited to lead the company into its next stage of growth.

“Being able to deliver consistent customer service across all sales channels is critical in today’s environment,” said Rex. “DataXstream is the only order management company that directly solves the challenges of complex business models. I look forward to expanding our global strategy and delivering best-in-class order management and point of sales solutions for our customers and partners.”

Rex holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from HHU University in Duesseldorf Germany.