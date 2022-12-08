Gebrüder Weiss now generates solar power in Switzerland

Altenrhein / Lauterach, December 8, 2022. Gebrüder Weiss is increasing regenerative sources to supply energy to its logistics terminals. In October this year, the international transport and logistics company commissioned its latest photovoltaic (PV) system at its Swiss location in Altenrhein. The system has an installed capacity of 270 kW peak, saving 20 tons of CO2 annually. For comparison: this output could supply nearly 55 single-family homes with electricity.

“The roof of the logistics center is ideal for generating solar power. The new PV installation enables us to meet around 40 percent of the location’s electricity needs,” says Oskar Kramer, Country Manager Switzerland at Gebrüder Weiss. There are already plans to expand the system next year, as well as to build a PV installation at the Basel location.

The latest expansion brings Gebrüder Weiss one step closer to meeting its environmental target of achieving carbon neutrality for its logistics facilities by 2030. Where technically feasible, the logistics company is gradually switching how it generates electricity in its facilities to solar power. By now, solar power systems are a standard feature of new buildings. Twenty-one such PV installations are already in service at multiple locations in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, saving 1,100 tons of CO2 annually. These existing installations currently cover ten percent of its total electricity requirements in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Read the current Sustainability Report for further information on Gebrüder Weiss’ activities: https://sustainability.gw-world.com/sustainablity-report-2021/

Gebrüder Weiss photovoltaic system in Altenrhein:

• Surface area: 1,700 m2

• Solar panels: 693

• Maximum output: 270 kW peak

• Electricity yield/year: 250 megawatt-hours

• CO2 emissions saved/year: 20 tons

Gebrüder Weiss Corporate Group photovoltaics:

• Total number of locations with PV systems: 21

• Total area of all PV systems: 46,500 m2

• Electricity yield of all PV systems/year: 8,800 megawatt-hours

• CO2 emissions saved/year at all locations: 1,100 tons

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

