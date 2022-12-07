Southeastern Freight Lines’ Puerto Rico Service Center Celebrates 25 Years of Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (December 7, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 25 years of quality without question service at the Puerto Rico service center.

Located in Guaynabo, the service center opened for business in 1997 with eight associates. Since then, the facility has grown to 15,650 square feet of warehouse space, including two double doors, an office and a loading dock area for nine containers. Currently, 11 associates and 11 independent contractor drivers work at the facility.

Drivers Ricardo Rivera, Jose Bauza and Waldemar Pol are celebrating professional milestones after joining the Southeastern team in the late 1990s and continue to serve the company’s internal and external customers today. Evelyn Hernandez, a customer service associate, celebrated 20 years at the Puerto Rico service center in November, and Service Center Manager Tony Roldan will reach his 20-year milestone in January 2023.

“Since the Puerto Rico service center’s establishment in 1997, our associates have served the region with excellence,” said Roldan. “Our goal is to continue innovating our quality processes in order to grow our presence in Puerto Rico and cultivate meaningful relationships with new and existing customers and associates.”

Over the years, the service center has given back to the Puerto Rico community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. Puerto Rico associates have donated time and resources in partnership with organizations such as La Casa Ronald McDonald Puerto Rico, Iniciativa Comunitaria and Hogar de Niñas de Cupey.

The Puerto Rico service center was the 49th service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

