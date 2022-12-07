Gebrüder Weiss focuses on growth in Türkiye’s logistics market

Istanbul / Lauterach, December 5, 2022. The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss is preparing for Türkiye’s growing appeal to European importers and exporters by making more specialists and transport connections available. The main focus is on transports between Türkiye and its key trading partner, Germany, as well as the Benelux countries. Early in December, as part of expanding its services, the logistics company fully integrated the recently acquired freight forwarding company 3S Transport & Logistics into the Gebrüder Weiss Türkiye country organization.

“The demand for transport on the Middle Corridor route is steadily increasing. Due to the increased transit volume, Türkiye is gaining further importance as a central logistics hub between Europe and Asia,” says Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager Black Sea/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss. The Middle Corridor runs from Europe through Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to China, providing an alternative route to the Northern Corridor, which runs through Russia. “Thanks to the fully integrated additional capacities of 3S Transport & Logistics, we are well prepared for this development. We are pleased that, as the transition period comes to an end, the rebranding process has reached a successful conclusion,” adds Mişel Yakop, Country Manager Gebrüder Weiss Türkiye. In addition to the location in Istanbul, the 3S Transport & Logistics location near Düsseldorf was also integrated into the Gebrüder Weiss organization. It acts as a center of competence for transports between Türkiye and Germany as well as the Benelux countries.

Gebrüder Weiss has been present in Türkiye for ten years with locations in Istanbul and Izmir and, since 2021, in Mersin on the eastern Mediterranean. The main activities of the 70 employees include partial-load transports as well as air and sea freight services, pharmaceutical and multimodal transports as well as warehouse logistics and customs clearance. All three locations play a central part in an axis of GW branches stretching across Central and South-Eastern Europe to the Caucasus and Central Asia, where, along the New Silk Road, the logistics company is present with its own branches in Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

North American Media Contact

Karolyn Raphael

312-494-0422

Karolyn@wingermarketing.com

press@gw-world.com

www.gw-world.com/de/news