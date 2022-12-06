Advantive Acquires DataNet and PQ Systems, Expanding Manufacturing Software Capabilities

Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, announced today the acquisitions of DataNet, a leader in Statistical Process Control (SPC), and PQ Systems, a provider of manufacturing quality and gage calibration software solutions. These acquisitions will expand Advantive’s current offerings in the manufacturing and distribution space, while allowing the company to continue delivering the highest quality solutions to its customers across industries. With these additions, Advantive is poised to meet customers where they are, offering a wide variety of solutions that can scale with customers and help them adapt to today’s - and tomorrow’s - supply chain challenges.

"Our primary goal is to deliver the highest value to our customers, and with the addition of DataNet and PQ Systems, we are delivering on that promise and offering our customers more choices than ever,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. “Both companies offer robust and well-regarded solutions in the SPC space. When added to our current offerings, these will allow us to further transform the manufacturing and distribution industries while also driving greater quality, efficiency, and profitability for our customers.”

These acquisitions come on the heels of Advantive’s founding in June after merging six industry leading brands, positioning Advantive to be a leader in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and Statistical Process Control (SPC) space.

“At DataNet, our company’s vision has always been to deliver trusted and capable technology solutions that allow manufacturers to create the highest quality product for the lowest cost. As such, we felt that Advantive’s mission resonated well with our own,” said Ned Greenberg, president of DataNet. “We are excited to join forces with Advantive to continue delivering the best that manufacturing has to offer to increase profitability for customers.”

With a global footprint across more than 2,500 facilities worldwide, DataNet’s flagship product, WinSPC, provides statistical decision-making and delivers real-time, actionable data to manufacturers, which will serve to complement Advantive’s existing offerings. DataNet empowers manufacturers to improve products, processes, and profitability through real-time statistical software solutions.

“In the manufacturing industry, optimizing processes and ensuring product quality are key, and at PQ Systems, we are dedicated to delivering on this through our offerings,” said Beth Savage, president of PQ Systems. “As our company heads into this next chapter, we’re excited to be a part of Advantive to further grow, scale, and change the manufacturing industry for the better.”

PQ Systems helps manufacturers optimize process performance and improve product quality with its two key product offerings. Both solutions, SQC Pack, an easily scalable SPC software solution, and GAGEpack, a calibration management solution, optimize the manufacturing process for customers.

With the addition of these solutions, Advantive is better primed to deliver on the goal of industry transformation and continue to expand SPC and gage calibration management capabilities.



For more information on Advantive, visit https://advantive.com.



About Advantive

Advantive is a market leader in mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 2,500 customers and operating in eight countries, Advantive’s software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.



About DataNet

DataNet Quality Systems empowers manufacturers to improve products, processes, and profitability through real-time statistical software solutions. The company’s vision is to deliver trusted and capable technology solutions that allow manufacturers to create the highest quality product for the lowest possible cost. DataNet’s flagship product, WinSPC, provides statistical decision-making at the point of production and delivers real-time, actionable information to where it is needed most. With over 2500 installed facilities worldwide and distributors across the globe, DataNet is dedicated to delivering a high level of customer service and support, shop-floor expertise, and professional Continuous Improvement, Six Sigma, and Lean Manufacturing services.



About PQ Systems

For more than 36 years, the company has been providing solutions to help manufacturers optimize process performance and improve product quality. The company's scalable solutions include SQCpack® for statistical process control and GAGEpack® for measurement intelligence. PQ Systems is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.