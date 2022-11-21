Longbow Advantage Announces Winners of Rebus Awards At Its NOW 2022 Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI (November 21, 2022) - Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus®Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, presented the Rebus Awards at its 2nd annual Rebus Users Conference, NOW 2022, in Boston, MA.

NOW 2022 was a chance for Rebus customers and other supply chain leaders to learn about new and upcoming Rebus features, get more in-depth training, connect with professionals in their industries, and get inspired by some of the top thought leaders in the supply chain.

The Rebus Awards celebrate all the amazing work Rebus customers do day in and day out to help push the boundaries of what’s possible within their organizations.

The winners are:

Innovator of the Year – Brian Jorgensen, United Facilities

Top of the Rock – Michelle Rogowski, Kraft Heinz

Creative Champion – Chris Toran & Mukul Parkhe, DHL

Change Maker – Kyle Ferguson, Pepsi Co.

Brian Jorgensen — Innovator of the Year, for pushing the envelope in overall innovation in distribution strategy, globalization, and cross-team alignment at United Facilities.

Michelle Rogowski — Top of the Rock, for creating amazing levels of visibility into Kraft Heinz’s processes, people management, and partners.

Chris Toran and Mukul Parkhe — Creative Champions, for donning their creativity caps, and building unique widgets in Rebus that are impacting DHL.

Kyle Ferguson — Change Maker, for creating positive change through unique use cases at Pepsi.

“We’re grateful for all our Rebus customers and it has been such a pleasure to meet them in person at NOW,” Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage said. “They trust us to meet their business needs and they inspire us to do more with Rebus. Every company is unique, but we want to recognize those who go above and beyond to make their organizations better—and push the rest of us in the industry to be better as well. I’m already excited for NOW 2023.”

With attendance that doubled last year’s conference in Nashville, NOW 2022 allowed even more Rebus customers to learn from each other and grow together through Rebus training sessions, as well as gain insight from real Rebus use cases.

Longbow continues to redefine what’s possible in the supply chain by bringing technological solutions to market for warehouse teams whose tech and data needs have outgrown the capabilities of their current WMS. The Rebus Platform continues to be a leader in real-time data solutions. Learn more at longbowadvantage.com.



About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.