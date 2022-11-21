NOBLELIFT® North America Donates Equipment to Help with Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief and Recovery

Des Plaines , Illinois – Hurricane Ian decimated Fort Meyers, Florida on September 28, 2022. Shortly after, Loren Swakow, Managing Director of NOBLELIFT North America was contacted by Liz Richards, CEO of MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association) and was made aware of the need for donations to help with disaster relief and recovery. The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Meyers, Florida was asking for electric pallet trucks to help with the distribution of food, water and supplies.

NOBLELIFT was quick to say “yes”. Liz connected Loren with American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), http://www.alanaid.org, an organization comprised of supply chain and logistics associations and professionals that assist with disaster relief and recovery. NOBLELIFT donated (3) PTE45N 4,500lb capacity, Lithium-ion powered pallet trucks. Their extremely compact design and tight turning radius makes them ideal for loading docks, delivery operations, narrow aisles, and applications within confined spaces like elevators, trailers, containers, and mezzanines warehouses. They are easy to operate and maneuver, require virtually no maintenance and only require 110v power for charging. “They were the perfect solution for their needs”, said Loren. “And as a member of MHEDA and a manufacture of material handling equipment, we understand first-hand how important logistics are for aiding in disaster relief. We were glad we could help.”

About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-ion technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual and electric equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

For more information about our company and our products, visit www.nobleliftna.com

or follow us on social media.