CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation.

In the United States, CJ Logistics Transportation serves as a key carrier for the company’s transportation management center, which provides operational synergies for smooth and seamless performance. Building on a solid foundation of safety and customer service, the company’s trucking capabilities help customers improve service, reduce costs, reduce consignee penalties and optimize operations.

Asset-based trucking services provided by CJ Logistics include local regional delivery (within 250 miles), over-the-road (over 250 miles), shuttle and loop for plants and warehouses, track-and-trace, frozen and refrigerated, yard spotting (dedicated options) and drayage. Customers benefit from the exceptional service and peace of mind that comes with 24/7 operations with top-level safety, security monitoring and dedicated in-house company drivers.

CJ Logistics understands how important the company’s drivers are to the business. “We recognize the vital contributions of the drivers, and we value the relationships we have with them,” said Doug Smith, Group General Manager, CJ Logistics Transportation.

“Rebranding our asset-based fleet conveys the integrated nature of our end-to-end supply chain solutions,” Smith said. “CJ Logistics Transportation will continue to enhance the value proposition provided to our customers while providing a diverse, world class culture and eco-friendly working environment.”

In addition to the expansion of its asset-based trucking capabilities, CJ Logistics America, a leader in integrated global supply chain management, continues to expand its transportation management business with new and existing customers and evolve in new directions including freight forwarding, freight and customs brokerage, and cross border transportation.

"We're excited about the growth of our transportation business and the value our expanded services will provide for our customers," said Brad Nuffer, Senior VP, Transportation. “Our transportation services optimize the end-to-end supply chain and emphasize total system cost reduction, service performance enhancement and value creation for our customers.”

CJ Logistics and CJ Logistics America

CJ Logistics provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 280 bases in 40 countries around the world, including CJ Logistics America. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based trucking, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change. CJ Logistics America, a division of CJ Logistics, is responsible for leading warehousing, transportation and freight forwarding operations across the North America region, specializing in solutions for regulated industries such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and medical supplies, and tire and automotive. cjlogisticsamerica.com

